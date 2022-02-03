New Targus touch-activated, magnetic antimicrobial stylus for iPad arrives at $70

Targus just unveiled its new iPad stylus. The brand is known for everything from laptop cases and bags to low-tech stylus solutions and other accessories but is now offering a more premium writing and drawing solution for iPad users. The touch-activated digital writing utensil is now available purchase with the brand’s antimicrobial tech in place alongside a few other handy features at a price well under the Apple Pencil. Head below for a closer look.

New iPad stylus from Targus

With Apple’s first- and second-generation solutions sitting in the $85+ sale price range, some folks might prefer to consider a stylus from a third-party brand, providing it can at least somewhat keep up with the feature set and quality of the real thing.

Enter the Targus Antimicrobial Active Stylus for iPad. It certainly isn’t an Apple Pencil, but with a $69.99 MSRP, it might be worth a closer look.

The new iPad stylus features Targus DefenseGuard Antimicrobial Protection that prevents “the growth of microorganisms,” and includes touch-activated operation – “no driver or Bluetooth connection needed” – as well as a similar magnetic design as Apple’s stylus. You’ll also find an auto sleeping function and up to 10 hours of continuous battery life before the included USB-C charging cable is needed. The stylus takes about 90 minutes to juice back up, according to Targus.

Compatible with all iPad releases from 2018 to present (iOS 12.2 or above), the Targus iPad stylus also features the ever important palm rejection that allows your hand to rest on the tablet’s display without causing interference with the stylus’ transmission.

Write, draw, and scroll with ease using the Antimicrobial Active Stylus for iPad. The durable POM tip provides a natural pen-like experience, allowing you to write and draw accurately and comfortably. And thanks to its palm rejection functionality, you can rest your hand naturally on the screen and write as smoothly as you would on paper. The Active Stylus requires no drivers or Bluetooth connection to function. Simply touch the stylus to activate – or leave idle for 5 minutes to trigger its power-saving Sleep Mode. https://us.targus.com/products/antimicrobial-active-stylus-for-ipad-amm174amgl

The new new iPad stylus from Targus ships with one replacement tip/nib and is now available for purchase at $69.99 shipped.

