Skip M1 power with Apple’s prev-gen. cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $459 off

Woot is currently offerings the Apple previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $989.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally sold for $1,449 back in 2020, today’s offer amounts to $459 in savings, beats Apple’s refurbished listing by $139 (keep in mind this sale is for a new condition model), and is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Higher-end storage configurations are also available.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro is today. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to a recent iPadOS experience and complete the package by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Or if you’re set on bringing home Apple’s latest iPadOS experience, we’re tracking some ongoing discounts on the most recent M1 iPad Pro. Delivering the 12.9-inch model at $100 off, you’ll find some of the best prices since the holidays across the lineup.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

