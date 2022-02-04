Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value following discount to $100

Despite the new third-generation models launching late last year, there’s still something to be said for the value offered by Apple’s previous-generation AirPods, and now Amazon is making them an even better buy. Right now, you can score the AirPods 2nd Generation for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the $159 going rate in order to match our previous mention for the second-best price yet at within $10 of the all-time low from Black Friday.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enables other features like Hey Siri and more.

Those who want the latest and greatest from Apple will of course still want to consider the new AirPods that were just announced back in October and are on sale for $170. But if a more budget-focused pair of earbuds are in fact more your speeds, the lead deal is going to be hard to beat. You can find all of the details on what the discounted, previous-generation models are missing from the newer package in our comparison post, which dives into all of the details.

On the oposite end of the spectrum, we’re still tracking $100 discounts across the higher-end AirPods Max. Delivering some of the best prices yet across all five styles, you can finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones at a more affordable $449 price tag.

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

