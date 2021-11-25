Apple’s all-new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and MagSafe case falls to low of $150

Update: Now down to $149.99 with the price dropping at checkout.

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $154.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $24 off, marking the first notable price cut at the retailer, and beating the only other offer we’ve seen by $10.

Apple’s recently-refreshed AirPods 3 arrive with a new design inspired by the pro version, just without the silicone eartips. Alongside adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts the music, there’s Spatial Audio support on top of added sweat- and water-resistance. Plus, the included MagSafe charging case gives you up to 30 hours of listening. Head below for more.

Update: While out of stock at Amazon, Woot is giving you another chance to save by dropping AirPods 3 down to $164.99 shipped for Prime members. This is the second-best price yet.

If you don’t need the refreshed design or added functionality found on Apple’s latest, going with the now previous-generation AirPods 2 can save you some additional cash. Clocking in at the $119 price tag, these are still quite the compelling pair of true wireless earbuds for those in the Apple ecosystem. You can get a better idea of what differences you can expect from the two in our comparison coverage.

Speaking of Black Friday-worthy discounts, Apple Watch SE has now dropped to the best price of the year at $60 off. The more affordable wearable still delivers WatchOS 8 support on top of many of the other signature tracking features starting at $219.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!