Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE sees first cash discount to $600 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Marking the very first cash discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $700 going rate and is a new all-time low. This technically matches the value of the gift card offer we saw on launch day, but without having to redeem credit on a future purchase to cash-in on the savings.

Delivering a series of flagship specs in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives as Samsung’s most recent handset. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen. Underneath, you’re looking at an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance, with the S21 FE coming in one of four different colorways. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a case to protect your shiny new smartphone, Spigen’s Tough Armor cover is a great option to consider. Designed for the S21 FE, this case sports a slim yet rugged design that pairs TPU with a Polycarbonate shell for added protection. And currently selling for $17, it won’t break the bank, either.

On the opposite end of Samsung’s current lineup, we’re currently tracking a notable price cut on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Currently discounted at Amazon with $253 in savings, you can bring home the 7.6-inch folding screen at one of the best prices yet. Then make sure you check out all of the best Android app and game deals for your new device right here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

