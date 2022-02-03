Enjoy a 7.6-inch folding screen with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $253 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,546.68 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer is $53 under our previous mention, the best price since Black Friday, and amounts to $253 in savings. Delivering Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the recent foldable arrives with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside and a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Given we are talking about the highest-end smartphone in Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rocks a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.

The folding 7.6-inch display means there is even more to protect on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so it’s probably a good idea to spend some of your savings on Samsung’s official S Pen case. Alongside covering your handset with some added protection, this package also bundles in the S Pen stylus at $80. You’ll find all of the details in our hands-on review on why this is an essential add-on to your new folding smartphone.

As far as other discounts go in the Android space this week, the very first price cut on Sony’s Xperia PRO Smartphone shouldn’t be overlooked. Sure, this is a flagship-caliber handset that delivers a 21:9 4K OLED display and complements your Sony DSLR or mirror camera, but the $500 discount makes it more affordable than ever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

