Amazon’s Fire TV Cube falls to new low of $70 in time for the Super Bowl, more from $20

Amazon is cooking up its latest Fire TV streaming media player sale today, offering some of the first savings since Black Friday on nearly all of its home theater upgrades. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Fire TV Cube at $69.99. Down from $120, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $10 below the Black Friday mention. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Head below for more.

Fire TV sale highlights:

If you’re looking for a more capable home theater upgrade, we’re still tracking discounts on Roku’s 4K Streambars. Sporting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, alongside built-in streaming media player support, you’re looking at $30 in savings across both the standard and Pro models starting at $99.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

