Roku’s 4K Streambar/Pro with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on sale from $99 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Roku Streambar Pro for $149.99 shipped. Marking only the third notable discount to date, you’re looking at a return to the Amazon all-time low with $30 in savings from the usual $180 price tag. Arriving as the flagship offering in the lineup of streaming media players, the new Roku Streambar Pro launched earlier this year to refresh both the audio and streaming content in your home theater. Combining a streaming media player and soundbar, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ in 4K HDR. There’s also four 2.5-inch full-range drivers, which combine to deliver Dolby Audio alongside virtual surround sound. Alongside HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support, you’ll find an HDMI port and the new Roku Voice Remote with built-in locator to round out the package. Head below for more from $99.

A more affordable solution to upgrade both the streaming content and sound on your home theater is the Roku Streambar at $99. Down from $130, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention and is the best price since Black Friday. This 2-in-1 upgrade delivers the same dual approach as above, but with a less capable audio array and all the same HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

As compelling of home theater upgrades as the Roku soundbar hybirds are, Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is certainly worth a look. Armed with an assortment of high-end features, you’ll find onboard Wi-Fi 6 alongside Dolby Visio, Dolby Atmos audio, and a companion Voice Remote. Our recent hands-on review details everything you need to know about the experience.

Roku Streambar Pro features:

Enjoy a cinematic sound experience with expanded frequency range and dynamic bass featuring Dolby Audio, plus listen as spacious sound moves around your room with virtual surround. Stream in HD, 4K, and HDR with sharp resolution and vivid color optimized for your TV. Plug the included headphones into the voice remote to pump up the volume on your shows without disturbing the house.

