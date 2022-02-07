Amazon B2G1 FREE Switch games: Pokémon Legends Arceus, Animal Crossing, much more

Amazon has now launched a new get three for the price of two sale (or buy two and get one FREE) featuring loads of top-tier Nintendo Switch games, books, sporting gear, arts and crafts supplies, board games, more. This is essentially a B2G1 FREE opportunity to land a wide range of entertainment products at a great value. While there are loads of different eligible items on tap here, the Nintendo Switch games, some of which are already marked down individually, present gamers with a great chance to score some top-tier titles at a particularly notable price. Head below for more details.

Amazon buy two and get one FREE sale:

While you will find some of the Nintendo Switch games on sale for lower individual prices in digital form via this morning’s console game roundup, some of the newest and most sought-after titles can be had at some of the best prices ever with the buy two get one FREE promotion.

For example, you could land the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus (full review here), Animal Crossing New Horizons (full review here), and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl for $110 total. Even at the current discounted prices, these three titles would run you $160 right now. But even at the lowest prices we have tracked on these games, you’re still saving about $33 here. The same goes for other configurations of games, as well as the Ring Fit Adventure package with the Ring-Con controller and sensor, among others.

Browse through the entire Amazon buy two get one FREE promotion right here. And be sure to head over to our game roundup for even more.

More on Pokémon Legends: Arceus:

Study Pokémon behaviors, sneak up on them, and toss a well-aimed Poké Ball to catch them

Unleash moves in the speedy agile style or the powerful strong style in battles

Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region’s first Pokédex

Learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, the key to this mysterious tale

