Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $40, Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has launched a new Nintendo Switch game sale with top-tier titles including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention (still live at Walmart), and the best price we can find. A wonderful remastered version of the Zelda game that sits at the beginning of the timeline, this one bring updated visuals, camera control, and more to your Switch library. Initially set in the land above the clouds (we might get a look at in the new Breath of the Wild 2), players descend upon the lands below to explore dungeons, solve puzzles, and battle against the usual Zelda monsters. “Experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series and learn how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond.” Check out our hands-on with Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons as well. Head below for more including an Amazon buy three Switch games for the price of two, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Persona 5 Royal, and more.

