Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $40, Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has launched a new Nintendo Switch game sale with top-tier titles including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention (still live at Walmart), and the best price we can find. A wonderful remastered version of the Zelda game that sits at the beginning of the timeline, this one bring updated visuals, camera control, and more to your Switch library. Initially set in the land above the clouds (we might get a look at in the new Breath of the Wild 2), players descend upon the lands below to explore dungeons, solve puzzles, and battle against the usual Zelda monsters. “Experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series and learn how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond.” Check out our hands-on with Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons as well. Head below for more including an Amazon buy three Switch games for the price of two, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Persona 5 Royal, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Amazon buy three Switch games for the price of two
- Incl. Animal Crossing, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition eShop$7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe PSN $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oceanhorn eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm eShop$22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Ori: The Collection Xbox $11.50 (Reg. $35)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Diablo II: Resurrected PSN$30 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 Xbox $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $9 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Next Call of Duty to be made by Infinity Ward will be ‘most ambitious plan in franchise history’
The Switch has now overtaken the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling console in history
Gameplay trailer gives in-depth look at Control LTM and Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Defiance
Apex Legends Defiance launch trailer gives us a glimpse at Mad Maggie’s abilities
Get a look at Boba Fett in action as unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 surfaces online
Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe
Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month
Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design
SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch
