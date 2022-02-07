Amazon launches biggest Fire tablet sale of the year from $35: HD 10, kids, more up to 50% off

After seeing deals go live on smart Echo gear and latest-model Kindle readers, Amazon is now offering some particularly notable price drops on its Fire tablet lineup. Now up to 50% off with free shipping across the board, you’ll find deals through the entire lineup including both standard models and the kids editions. The deals start from just $35, making now a great time to score a particularly affordable tablet for you or the family. The kids models include solid 2-year warranties to protect against mishaps alongside a year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a kid-proof case for some peace of mind. Head below for a break down of everything on sale.

Amazon Fire tablet sale:

Amazon Fire tablet kids deals:

You can learn even more in our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup, just be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 to get an even closer look at what it brings to the table as well.

More on the Amazon Fire HD 10:

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

