Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and displays see first discounts since Black Friday from $20

Alongside its Blink smart camera sale today, Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Echo smart speakers and displays for the first time this year. Marking the best price cuts since Black Friday, today’s sale starts at $19.99 and includes free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the latest Echo Show 8 2nd Gen at $89.99. Normally fetching $130, this is matching the all-time low and is only the second time at this price. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. We’ll detail all of those down below, alongside the additional discounts in today’s Echo sale.

Most notable to all of the upgrades this time around is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 is also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. Yu can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

First Echo deals of 2022:

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

