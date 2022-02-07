Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is down to the best price in months at $149 off

Amazon now offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $749.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Beating our previous January mention by $49, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon low at $149 in overall savings from the usual $899 price tag. Over at B&H, you can score the entry-level 256GB model for $649, down from $699. Whether you’re in search of the most affordable M1 Mac or just want a flexible desktop machine to upgrade the workstation, Apple’s latest Mac mini is up to the task. Powered by the Apple Silicone chip in other recent Macs, this offering delivers up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Having just recently taken a hands-on look at Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub, I can attest to just how much of a must-have the accessory for Mac mini users. It sits underneath your machine in order to deliver front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in. There’s also an M.2 SSD slot for bundling in some additional storage for making the most of your M1 device. Go dive into our review right here or just pick one up for yourself with the savings from the lead deal.

While all of the week’s best deals are just now getting started over in our Apple guide, there are some offers still up for grabs from last week. Most notably, Apple’s latest iPad Pro lets you take M1 on-the-go with $100 in savings attached. Delivering the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, there’s also Thunderbolt and other inclusions to make this a compelling mobile workstation.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

