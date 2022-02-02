Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $16

Following up all of its discounted smartphone essentials from earlier in the week, Anker is back via its official Amazon storefront to markdown a selection of its PowerExtend power strips and surge protectors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $54.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for $15 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review, but then head below for more from $16.

In order to lock in all of the following price cuts, you’re going to need to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons.

Anker power strip discounts:

If you’re looking for some gear that are particularly better-suited to an iPhone, Anker’s discounts from earlier in the week are certainly worth a look. With prices starting at $13, you’ll find MagSafe chargers, speakers, and more up for grabs. Not to mention, a notable price cut on Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

