Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $16

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 30% From $16

Following up all of its discounted smartphone essentials from earlier in the week, Anker is back via its official Amazon storefront to markdown a selection of its PowerExtend power strips and surge protectors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $54.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for $15 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review, but then head below for more from $16.

In order to lock in all of the following price cuts, you’re going to need to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons.

Anker power strip discounts:

If you’re looking for some gear that are particularly better-suited to an iPhone, Anker’s discounts from earlier in the week are certainly worth a look. With prices starting at $13, you’ll find MagSafe chargers, speakers, and more up for grabs. Not to mention, a notable price cut on Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker discounts MagSafe chargers, portable speakers, an...
Smartphone Accessories: 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Air ...
Save up to 30% on UGREEN USB-C, GaN, and multi-port cha...
Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers in all colors...
Anker launches new B600 Video Bar with 2K webcam, LED l...
Ride in comfort on Segway’s Ninebot E22 e-scooter wit...
Tested: Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount justifies...
Anker showcases new 100W GaN charger, first laser proje...
Load more...
Show More Comments