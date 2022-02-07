Best Buy’s well-rated Insignia 10-qt. Air Fryer Oven hits all-time low at $45 (Reg. up to $130)

After seeing Amazon’s first major Instant Pot sale of the year on some of the latest models over the weekend, we have now spotted a brilliant price on the Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven. Courtesy of the official Best Buy eBay store, you can score this one for $44.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $130, this is a massive $85 price drop, $5 below our previous low, and the best price we have ever tracked on this model. While it might not say Ninja or Instant on the front, it is easily one of the most affordable, feature-rich, and trustworthy models on the market at $45. It roasts, bakes, or air fries your meals with a sizable 10-quart capacity and included rotisserie hardware you would need to spend a whole lot more on to score from the big brands. Dishwasher-safe accessories and digital controls round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a standard air fryer for less than $45, never mind a full-on countertop oven with a rotisserie setup in tow. A quick browse through Amazon’s $44 and under air fryer section will show there isn’t a single option in either category for less right now from a trusted brand.

As we mentioned above, if you are partial to the big name brands, Amazon is now offering the best prices of the year on a number of the latest model Instant Pots and the brand’s Vortex air fryers. Those along with its precision electric Dutch ovens are now up to $100 off and all of the deals are now ready and waiting in this weekend’s roundup right here.

More on the Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven:

Want to eat healthier without giving up your favorite fried foods? The Insignia NS-AF10DBK2 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology roasts, bakes, or fries your food using no oil, resulting in both a tasty and healthier cooking alternative. A pre-programmed smart menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. Plus, an easy-access oven door with viewing window makes it simple to add food and know when it’s finished cooking.

