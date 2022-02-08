Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini cases from $37.50

Joining the clear covers we saw go on sale last week, Amazon is now extending the discounts to cover Apple’s entire lineup of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases. Delivering the best prices in nearly 2 months, everything starts at $37.49 and scores free shipping across the board. Ranging from options for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets, there are also leather and silicone cases up for grabs alongside the ongoing clear cover discounts. Spanning multiple colorways too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot. Or just go get the full breakdown of what’s on sale below.

Joining in on the savings, Amazon is still discounting Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet to pair with all of the cases that are now up for grabs. With the newfound inclusion of Find My support in tow, you can outfit your iPhone 13 or 12 with the accessory for $48.

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

