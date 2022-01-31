Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/mini MagSafe clear cases now on sale from $37.50 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest lineup of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe Clear Cases starting at $37.49 for the iPhone 13. Down from $49, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low at 23% off and the lowest price in over a month. You can also score the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 mini versions at $39.99 each, down from $49 to mark the second-best prices yet. Regardless of which handset from Apple’s latest lineup you’re rocking, each of these official clear cases cover your iPhone 13 in a slim design that adds some extra protection while still showing off the look of your device. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring for taking advantage of the magnetic charging features, as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Head below for more.

All of the iPhone 13 series Clear Case deals:

The Apple discounts don’t end there, as we’re also still tracking some notable markdowns in our deals hub right here. Including a series of new all-time lows across the M1 iMac lineup as well as the latest iPad mini 6, there are plenty of enticing price cuts worth checking out.

iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 13 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

