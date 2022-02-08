Cooler Master’s 59g wireless ultra-light gaming mouse falls to new low at $76, more

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master MM731 Wireless Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse for $76.25 shipped. Down from its normal $90 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sporting a hybrid wireless technology, this mouse can function wired, with the 2.4GHz dongle, or over Bluetooth 5.1 for a wide variety of use cases. It offers a lightweight design at 59g all while not having to use exterior holes which Cooler Master says “compromises on aesthetics.” The sensor offers up to 19,000 DPI options and the switches are rated for up to 70 million clicks. On top of that, the upgraded PTFE feet offer low friction and high durability. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon right now is the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless for $74.99 shipped. This is a 25% discount from its normal $100 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this colorway, though we have seen it go for as low as $60 in Onyx over Black Friday. The Aerox 3 Wireless weighs in at 68g, which is a full 10g above the Cooler Master above. However, you’ll find 200 hour battery life here, an IP54 water-resistant rating (which is a first for gaming mice like this), and a unique look that’ll stand-out among the crowd of other alternatives on the market. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Ready to further upgrade your gaming setup? Right now we’re tracking a number of Razer and CORSAIR gaming keyboards on sale from $120. The Huntsman V2/TKL is seeing its first discount ever from $120, while the BlackWidow V3 Mini is on sale for $120 as well. Plus, the CORSAIR K100 RGB can be picked up for $200 from its normal $230 going rate, making now a great time to take your setup to the next level.

More on the Cooler Master MM731 Wireless Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse

Hybrid Wireless Tech: Choose from wired mode, 2.4GHz wireless, or Bluetooth 5.1 to connect multiple devices

Striking New Lightweight Design and Classic Ergonomic Shape: Mouse weighs in at 59g without having to resort to exterior holes that compromise on aesthetics and comes with a classic ergonomic design exclusively for right-handed users

Gaming-Grade Hardware: Adapt to your game or playstyle with optical sensor adjustable up to 19,000 DPI and 70 million click optical switches with instant actuation

Ultraweave Cable: Super lightweight and engineered in-house to prevent cable snag when swiping

Upgrade Mouse Feet: New-and-improved feet made with PTFE material for low friction and high durability provides a smooth, fast glide without cable pull.

