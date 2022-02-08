Hunter x Killing Eve collection debuts limited-edition boots for women that are Spring ready

Step up your cold-weather footwear with the new Hunter Boots collection patterned with the popular and award winning TV Show “Killing Eve.” There are two new styles of boots in this collection with pricing starting at $295, since it’s a limited series. However, Hunter offers free delivery on orders of $100 or more. Both of the boots are made of water-resistant stetson leather, recycled nylon materials, and rigid outsoles that help to really give you traction. The unisex boots have a warm sherpa lining. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Hunter x Killing Eve boot collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Nike Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with deals starting at just $10.

“Hunter is a globally celebrated brand with a storied heritage of over 160 years and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this capsule,” “Killing Eve” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said in a statement. “Their fusion of protection, functionality and style are a perfect fit for ‘Killing Eve.’”

Hunter x Killing Eve Killing Eve Tall Chasing Boot

The first boot in this line is the Tall Chasing style that’s available in three color options. These boots were designed to be inspired by the show’s tough and daring spirit. There are four seasons in this TV Show and the final season will air on Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC Plus. This style has a knee-high design that’s very on-trend for the spring season and pairs perfectly with leggings, jeans, or tights alike.

“We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is ‘Killing Eve,’ marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award-winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments,” says Paolo Porta, chief executive officer, Hunter Boots. “These innovative boots incorporating recycled materials, strongly express the fusion of function and style, for which all Hunter iconic products are known.”

Killing Eve Short Hunting Boots

The second style in this collection is the Killing Eve Short Hunting Boots. These boots were made for hiking or everyday errands and can be worn in the snow, mud, or rain alike. If you’re on the hunt for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, these boots would be a fabulous option. I also love that this style can be personalized with a foldable top and the removable leather ankle strap as well as a pouch. This style also comes in black or olive colorways.

