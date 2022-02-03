Nike’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas starting at $10 and over 300 items to choose from

Nike’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is live with over 340 items that are perfect for gifting. Inside this guide you can find a price point for every budget, with pricing starting at $10. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from the Nike Valentine’s Day Gift Guide and you will want to check out our latest guide to the best new books to check out this February.

Nike Valentine’s Day Shoes

If you’re looking to surprise a woman or man in your life with a pair of shoes this Valentine’s Day, they’re sure to love the classic Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes. These shoes can pair with an array of outfits and were designed to promote comfort with lightweight cushioning. They’re available in a clean all-white version or you can create your own color combination. Best of all, you can find them priced at $100.

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Shoes for women are another standout from the Nike Valentine’s day collection. These shoes are unique and 20% recycled with a new sole design that uses speckles made from Nike Grind, which is recycled waste from the footwear manufacturing process. This style is great for training and everyday wear. Plus, the pink coloring is a great touch for Valentine’s Day as well. These shoes are priced at $140 and would make a great gift idea. However, if you’re looking for a men’s version, the Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers are a very similar option.

Nike Apparel Worth Gifting

For men, the Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Jogger Pants are available in six color options and are priced at $120. The cuff is ribbed and tapered for a stylish look – perfect to show off your new kicks. It also has zippered pockets that help to provide quick storage for your phone or essentials.

Finally, a very on-trend piece for this season is the women’s Oversized Fleece Crew Sweatshirt. It’s available in tons of fun color options and it has a Nike logo on the chest for a fashionable look. The fleece interior adds warmth and it has a slightly cropped fit that’s flattering. You can find it priced at $60 and it will sure to be a go-to in anyone’s wardrobe.

