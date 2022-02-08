Latest Anker sale discounts new folding 3-in-1 charging station to $50, much more from $11

Anker today is launching a new Amazon storefront sale, delivering a series of discounts in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the very first discount on Anker’s new 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station at $49.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ANKER2538 at checkout. Down from $60, this is the only price cut we’ve seen since launching in January as well as a new all-time low. Sporting a unique form-factor that can all fold up when not in use, the latest Anker charging station features a main 10W Qi stand which can collapse down into a typical flat position. That’s alongside a secondary 5W pad underneath, which is flanked by a spot to place an Apple Watch charging puck. A wall adapter and USB-C cable round out the package. Head below for more from $11.

This week’s most notable Anker deals:

Alongside all of the gear on sale above, we’re still tracking new all-time lows on Anker’s interchangeable Soundcore Frames smart glasses. Available in a variety of styles as well as bundles which let you mix and match looks, prices start at $150 while delivering only the second price cuts to date.

Anker 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station features:

Say goodbye to messy cables with simultaneous charging of your phone, wireless earbuds, and Apple Watch Series 1-6 from a single place. Charge vertically or horizontally and adjust the viewing angle to 60°, making it ideal for browsing emails, replying to messages, or scrolling through TikTok. Easily carry the 533 Wireless Charger with you wherever you go thanks to its compact and foldable design.Exclusive Anker technology offers multiple advanced safety options such as surge protection, temperature control and more to keep you and your devices safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!