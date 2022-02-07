Anker’s interchangeable Soundcore Frames smart glasses fall to new lows from $150

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
New lows From $150

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its entire lineup of new Soundcore Frames starting at $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer delivers only the second notable price cut, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Arriving as the first smart wearable from Anker, the new Soundcore Frames delivers a connected pair of sunglasses that let you take calls or listen to music. Battery life clocks in at 5.5 hours per charge, and you’re looking at a pair of onboard microphones alongside its four built-in speakers which drive the experience with Bluetooth support. I was impressed with the package during a hands-on look last year and our in-depth review takes a more thorough look at what you’re getting.

Alongside the single styles of Anker Soundcore Frames that are all on sale individually and fully outlined below, there are a selection of bundles on sale too. Pairing the smart glasses themselves with a second interchangeable frame, these are all $60 off the going rate and on sale for the first time. Check out everything below.

All single styles on sale:

Plus multi-frame bundles:

Anker Soundcore Frames features:

Soundcore Frames has 4 speakers and a custom audio processor to deliver clear, immersive sound to the space around your ears. Enjoy your favorite music while maintaining awareness of your surroundings. Simply tap the audio temple to answer calls. Dual microphones pick up your voice clearly over background noises and Privacy mode automatically activates to stop people around you overhearing your calls.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds drop ...
Anker’s PowerExpand 7-in-2 USB-C Hub complements ...
Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Vent Phone Mount $...
Anker showcases new 100W GaN charger, first laser proje...
Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with U...
TCL takes its second-gen. micro OLED display smart glas...
Dyson’s smart tower fan also delivers air purifyi...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 MIni wireless keyboard hits...
Load more...
Show More Comments