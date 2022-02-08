Petcube’s Bites 2 Lite treat-tossing pet cam hits Amazon all-time low at $85 (Reg. $125+)

The official Petcube Amazon storefront is now offering its Bites 2 Lite Interactive Wi-Fi Pet Monitoring Camera for $84.95 shipped. Matched at Chewy. Regularly $150 and typically selling in the $125 range, this is up to $64 or 43% off the going rate, $15 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. Today’s offer is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside 1080p feeds of your furry friend(s) from anywhere via a smartphone, it also delivers 160-degree wide-angle views, night vision, and 8x digital zoom. The 2-way audio also allows you to talk to each other while the built-in treat tossing mechanism is joined by “24/7 vet assistance” as well. Rated 4+ stars at Chewy. More details below.

The standard model Petcube camera comes in at $40 shipped and makes for a solid alternative. The trimmed down feature set doesn’t include the treat tossing, but you’ll still get live feeds and two-way audio of your pets for much less than today’s lead deal.

While we are also still tracking a $50 price drop on the Bissell BARKBATH unit, yesterday saw Anker’s Pet Camera go on sale as well. This one is now $80 off the going rate and provides a slightly more advanced treat tossing system as well as AI motion detection to keep your bestie in focus while you’re out of the house. You can get even more details on this model and its latest price drop right here.

More on the Petcube Bites 2 Lite:

Your All-In-One Pet Monitor: Check on your pet and home anytime anywhere with full HD 1080p live streaming video, 160° wide-angle view, clear 30-feet night vision, and 8x digital zoom. Enjoy high-quality 2-way audio to talk to your pets and hear them bark or meow back. Get an instant push notification if your camera detects any sound or motion at home. Treat Your Pet Remotely: Bites 2 Lite has a treat dispenser with 1.5 lbs container that allows you to toss dry, crunchy dog and cat treats short, medium, or long distance.

