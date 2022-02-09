Add a Milwaukee M12 6Ah and 3Ah battery to your tool kit for $119 (Reg. $179)

Home Depot is currently offering a 2-pack of Milwaukee M12 batteries with both 6Ah and 3Ah included for $119 shipped. For comparison, this kit goes for $179 normally and you can get a single 6Ah battery for $119 right now at Home Depot and a 2-tool combo kit with two 1.5Ah batteries costs $149. If you’re already in the Milwaukee M12 ecosystem, then this battery kit will be perfect for expanding your abilities. Not only will the 6Ah run for longer than the traditional 1.5Ah that you get when buying combo kits, but the extra 3Ah is perfect to keep as a backup.

If you’re not already in the Milwaukee game or need something more powerful than 12V can offer, consider instead picking up this SKIL PWR CORE 20V brushless 1/2-inch drill/driver for $86 at Amazon right now. Sure, it’s not Milwaukee, but SKIL is still a reputable brand and with a 20V battery platform, this drill is a solid choice for those just starting out.

Do you always lose your tools? Well, adding Case-Mate’s AirTag Sticker Mount Case to them will let you track down the tool anywhere it is. Right now the sticker case is on sale for $10 from its normal $15 going rate. In the market for other tools? Check out our dedicated guide for all the ways you can save on outfitting your DIY kit.

More on the Milwaukee M12 Batteries:

Get the most out of your lithium-ion battery with the M12 REDLITHIUM XC 6.0Ah and 3.0Ah Battery Pack. The superior pack construction, electronics and performance delivers more work per charge and more work over the life of the pack than any battery on the market. With Milwaukee durability built into each pack, get up to 3X more runtime, 20% more power and 2X more life than standard lithium-ion batteries.

