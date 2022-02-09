Case-Mate’s AirTag Sticker Mount Case now at Amazon all-time low: $10 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate AirTag Sticker Mount Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this one is now down at the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and the best price we can find. Designed to safely hold your Apple item tracker, the built-in adhesive works on “hard surfaces like remotes, keychains, car seats, bikes, or electronics.” Just note, it’s not meant to be pulled on and off on a regular basis and should probably be used on something where it will remain in place indefinitely. If you’re looking for something more versatile, check out today’s all-time low on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop or the new ElevationLab Bike TagVault. More details below.

For something more traditional in the keychain category, take a look at Case-Mate’s Key Ring Holder at $9 Prime shipped or this even more affordable Ailun 2-pack at under $8 Prime shipped instead. If the sticky option above isn’t going to work for you, either of these cases will offer up a more versatile option you can attach to just about anything.

You’ll also want to check out the rugged Raptic Tactical AirTag Wallet while you’re at it. This combo Apple item tracker holder features a slim wallet design with a built-in removable multi-tool that snaps on and off the frame. Now 50% off the going rate, you can get all of the details on this novel solution in our previous deal coverage.

More on the Case-Mate AirTag Sticker Mount Case:

Sticker Mount case designed for Apple AirTag 2021 (AirTag is not included)

Long lasting adhesive backing secures easily to hard surfaces

Easily insert or remove your AirTag

Flexible outer shell securely holds your AirTag

Intended for single placement

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!