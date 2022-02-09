While we’ve seen e-bikes bring Find My integration to your ride in the past, the folks at ElevationLab are now dolling out that same peace of mind to any bicycle. Enter the new TagVault Bike, a minimalistic AirTag mount that screws right into your vehicle. ElevationLab’s new Bike TagVault disguises an AirTag as a water bottle cage. Head below for more.

ElevationLab’s new TagVault hides an AirTag on your bike

TagVault Bike arrives as a fairly minimal AirTag holder. There’s nothing too flashy about the design, which is entirely on purpose. ElevationLab has specifically designed its latest mount to blend into your bike in hopes that any potential thief would be none the wiser. This black plastic build brings with it the same material that Japanese cycling company Shimano uses in its products. Plus, the simple design also allows TagVault Bike to weigh in at only 26 grams.

Fitting underneath a water bottle cage or used on its own with your bike, this nondescript AirTag holder from ElevationLab is also waterproof so your Apple item finder can keep up with more off-road treks. It screws right into your ride with a pair of T20 Torx titanium screws, which should add some extra security.

Now available direct from Elevation Lab, the new TagVault Bike AirTag Mount clocks in at $19.99. That’s just about what we tend to see from the like of your typical item finder case, though there is no denying that this one is more specialized for its bicycle emphasis.

No AirTag is included, of course. So you’ll have to supply your own Apple item finder in order to take advantage of the tracking capabilities. That certainly increases the price of adding a greater sense of security to your bike, but it’s no different than other mounts or covers out there.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While we’ve seen AirTag mounts and cases enter in all shapes and sizes up until now, ElevationLab is still managing to fill a gap. I’m sure many will appreciate the stealth design compared to some other offerings on the market, and the fact that it blends right in with a water bottle cage is certainly going to be a perk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!