ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats see well-timed winter price cuts from $149 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Also at ecobee. Normally selling for $249, today’s offer amounts to a match of our previous mention from the end of 2021 at $50 off, and comes within $1 of the Black Friday mention. If you’ve been keeping tabs on the weather as of late and noticing freezing temperatures in the morning and spring-like conditions come the afternoon, ecobee’s SmartThermostat is a notable way to more intelligently warm your home. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

As for other gear to refresh your Siri setup, we’re still tracking a 25% price cut on the Eve Flare portable RGB lamp at $75 and the brand’s Room air quality monitor at $70. That’s alongside a collection of refurbished Philips Hue lights and accessories that went on sale earlier in the week and are still up for grabs. Delivering some more affordable and varied offerings starting at $16, you’ll find HomeKit smart bulbs, motion sensors, and more.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

