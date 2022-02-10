Score an official Apple iPhone 12 mini MagSafe leather/silicone case at $10 (Reg. up to $59)

AT&T is currently offering the official Apple iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Leather Case for $10 shipped in both Black and Saddle Brown styles. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention. Apple’s official leather case wraps your iPhone 12 mini in a premium, genuine leather build that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

AT&T is also currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini Silicone MagSafe Case for $10. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and our previous mention. Much like the lead deal, this is an official Apple case with MagSafe built-in. Though instead of leather, you’ll find a silicone design with that same soft touch interior.

If you’re looking to outfit one of Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series handsets with a new case, we’re tracking discounts on nearly the entire lineup of official offerings right now. Including leather, silicone, and clear covers, there are styles for all four versions of the newest smartphones starting at $37.50.

Apple iPhone 12 mini Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

