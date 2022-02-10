Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner Kit now under $40 (20% off) + more car care deals from $6

Amazon is now offering loads of notable deals on Chemical Guys car care gear with up to 20% or more in savings. One standout is the Chemical Guys HOL303 Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Care Kit at $39.87 shipped. This kit is regularly $50 and is now within $1 of the all-time low outside of a 1 day Black Friday offer. This kit combines leather cleaner and conditioner with a towel, applicators, and a brush. As always, you should spot test it to make sure it works well with your interior, but Chemical Guys says it’s also great for other things around the house as well including “seats, jackets, shoes, sneakers, boots, sofas and more.” Head below for more Chemical Guys deals.

You also find a massive selection of other Chemical Guys cleaners and bundles on this landing page. There are pages of options on sale and despite it saying 15% at the top, there are deals in the 20% or more range like the kit above. Whether you’re looking to be prepared for car washes in the driveway this spring or need a refresh in the garage now, this sale is worth a quick browse with offers starting from under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

But while we are talking about the vehicles, you’ll defiantly want to browse through this morning’s iOttie sale. The brand makes some of the best smartphone mounts for your car and we are tracking options for iPhone and Android devices, alongside some charging stations, and more starting from just $16 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

More on the Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Care Kit:

It’s not just for car seats & interiors: This kit works on all things leather, seats, interiors, jackets, shoes, sneakers, boots, sofas and more; Everyone has something leather in their home.

Treat your leather like your hair & skin: We all wash our skin and hair on a regular basis, and use conditioners and lotions to keep out skin hydrated and fresh.

PH Balanced: Leather cleaner is pH balanced for the most efficient cleaning and preserves the leather’s strength, durability and appearance; Penetrates the pores of leather to lift and suspend dirt and oils

