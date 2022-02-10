Save on iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android car mounts, charging stations, more from $16

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesiOttie
Save now From $16

Amazon is now discounting a selection of iOttie car mounts and chargers, headlined by the new Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $39.96 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $5 under our previous mention. This is also the lowest since back in December where it went for $3 less. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Latest iOttie Easy One Touch 5 mounts:

Alongside some of the latest offerings, there is also an even wider collection of iOttie car mounts and chargers up for grabs today.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
iOttie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount falls to $19.50,...
Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Vent Phone Mount $...
Amazon takes 20% off latest OtterBox iPhone 13 series c...
mophie’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger drops ...
Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ...
OnePlus 9 Pro bundle includes Buds Pro at $370 off, plu...
Apple’s new iPad mini 6 sees rare $50 discount to...
CRAFTSMAN’s 8-gallon wet/dry shop vac can clean u...
Load more...
Show More Comments