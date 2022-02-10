Save on iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android car mounts, charging stations, more from $16

Amazon is now discounting a selection of iOttie car mounts and chargers, headlined by the new Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $39.96 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $5 under our previous mention. This is also the lowest since back in December where it went for $3 less. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Latest iOttie Easy One Touch 5 mounts:

Alongside some of the latest offerings, there is also an even wider collection of iOttie car mounts and chargers up for grabs today.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!