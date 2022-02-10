Elgato debuts Key Light Mini with rechargeable and magnetically-mountable design

Today, Elgato is launching its latest streaming upgrade in one of its more miniature packages yet. Enter the new Key Light Mini, a new addition to the Elgato stable with 800 lumens of LED light output, Wi-Fi control, and a battery-powered design that can be magnetically mounted nearly anywhere. Now available for purchase, all of the details on what to expect are down below.

Elgato launches new Key Light Mini

Elgato first launched the original Key Light all the way back in 2019, with today’s new miniaturized model arriving as the brand’s latest release. Delivering much of the same focus geared towards streamers, the new Elgato Key Light Mini certainly lives up to its name with a much smaller design.

This time around, you’re looking at a portable and rechargeable solution that’s meant to live on the desktop or just journey around to other parts of your setup. Really it can go anywhere that an extra light source would be appreciated. To help out with that, Elgato’s latest also includes the novel feature of being able to magnetically attach to any surface. That’s on top of the usual 1/4-inch tripod mount which also pairs with a hot shoe mount for attaching to a camera.

As far as its actual illumination goes, because we’re talking about a key light after all, the new mini Elgato release features an 800-lumen output thanks to an array of OSRAM LEDs. While there’s no full color light recreation, you can adjust its temperature between 2900 and 7000-degrees. On top of having physical onboard controls, it will integrate with the rest of the Elgato ecosystem via the brand’s free Control Center app for macOS, Windows, and other devices over Wi-Fi.

Now available for purchase at the $99.99 price point, the new Key Light Mini is up for grabs directly from Elgato.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the $100 price point isn’t all too expensive on its own, there are some much more affordable offerings out there compared to the Elgato Key Light Mini, and many of those competitors while not from as well-known of brands actually pack full color RGB illumination on top of the dimming features noted on Elgato’s latest. Whether or not that is going to make a difference, though, will likely depend on how ingrained a streamer is in the ecosystem.

If you’re someone who already has a Stream Deck, one of the brand’s cameras and microphones, or any other gear, being able to control the Elgato Key Light Mini in the same hub as everything else will be a big selling point. But as far as those who are just looking to take the plunge into a streaming setup, there are other options out there that may catch your eye for less.

