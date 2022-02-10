Gold Box dog treats from $9.50: Pawstruck jerky, bully sticks, bones, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Pawstruck Amazon storefront is now offering up to 20% off its bully sticks, dog bones, and treats. One standout is the 15-pack 100% beef Pawstruck Dog Jerky Treats for $9.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel the sub after the order ships to get the lowest possible price. Regularly $13, this is actually nearly 30% off when you factor in the Subscribe & Save discount, a couple bucks below the previous deal price, and the lowest total we can find. Made from free-range, grass-fed cattle, they contain “no artificial ingredients or chemicals.” They are not only designed to be delicious but also to help clean your furry friend’s teeth all while promoting joint and hip health. Head below for more Pawstruck deals.

The rest of today’s Pawstruck Amazon Gold Box sale is filled with additional yummy treats for your four-legged bestie, including bully sticks, bones, and more. The deals start from around $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Be sure to take a quick look through the options right here before everything jumps back up in price later tonight.

We are also still tracking a great deal on Anker Pet Cam with treat tossing and AI motion detection. But you can also score a great deal on the more affordable Petcube Bites 2 Lite as well. Now marked down to $85 shipped, this one also features a treat tossing mechanism alongside live feeds of your pups directly on your smartphone no matter where you might be. The 2-way audio and night vision are nice touches as well. All of the details are waiting in our previous coverage.

More on the Pawstruck Dog Jerky Treats:

Natural & Healthy – These truly are the best beef treats for dogs and puppies. They are made from free-range, grass-fed cattle and No artificial ingredients and No chemicals. They are rawhide free, long-lasting, and packed with protein. A guilt-free snack bursting with flavor that your dog is sure to love. Our facilities are carefully inspected and approved to ensure clean, safe and healthy canine snacks.

Helps Clean Dog Teeth – Dog dental care is important. These natural puppy and dog dental bully jerky help to remove harmful plaque and tartar leading to improvements in overall dental health. Let your dog gnaw on these odorless xl dental treats and watch his teeth sparkle. You’ll see that these jumbo chews are truly bark worthy and have little to no smell with lots of flavor. Junior’s tail will be wagging in no time!

