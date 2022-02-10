Google’s latest Nest cameras are all on sale: Video Doorbell Battery $150, more from $80

Multiple retailers are now discounting all of Google’s latest Nest cameras headlined by new Google Video Doorbell at $149.99 shipped via Adorama and B&H. Available in several styles, today’s offer is good for $30 in savings and marks the best price since of the year sales in December. This is also only the third notable discount to date, too. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more Nest camera deals from $80.

Other notable Google Nest Cam discounts:

If you’re looking to bring much of the same Assistant control to another aspect of your home, namely the climate control, we’re also tracking a discount on the latest Google Nest Thermostat. Dropping in price for the first time this year, you can stay warm with the power of voice controlled heating at $100.

Google Video Doorbell (Battery) features:

Monitor your front door with the ash Doorbell (Battery) from Nest. This dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell can be powered with the included battery or existing doorbell wiring to capture 960 x 1280 resolution video. It features a 145° diagonal field of view, up to 10′ of night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a PIR motion and proximity sensor.

