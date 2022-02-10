Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower now up to $227 off from $244

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $453.61 shipped. Typically fetching $680, today’s offer amounts to the best price in well over a year at $227 off and $13 below our previous mention. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more.

While the lead deal includes the necessary 4Ah battery and companion charger, those who are already in the Greenworks ecosystem can save even more by just scoring the electric mower itself. Also on sale at Amazon, the tool alone goes for $243.99. That’s down from its usual $399 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. Aside from just missing the battery and charger, you’re looking at the same electric mower above for less. Ideal for someone who already has one of Greenworks’ other 4Ah tools.

But if it’s another tool that you’re looking to convert into an electric model, the Greenworks Valentine’s Day sale is still ongoing with an extra 25% off popular outdoor gear. Ranging from other mowers to trimmers, chainsaws, power washers and more, you’ll be able to lock-in some notable off-season savings well ahead of spring and summer.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Mower features:

The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery. Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique. Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Self-propelled rear wheel drive can be easily adjusted to your stride.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!