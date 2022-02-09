Greenworks takes extra 25% off popular electric mowers and more for Valentine’s Day

Greenworks is launching a new extra 25% off sale today in honor of Valentine’s Day, delivering a selection of its popular electric lawn tools at some of the best prices of the off season. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll need to apply code GWVS at checkout to cash-in on the savings. This sale includes everything from electric mowers, chainsaws, and other tools that will have you ready for spring to green snow blowers that will likely be a bit more relevant in the next month or so. In fact, there are five full pages of tools and accessories up for grabs right here to peruse. While Greenworks gear is also a favorite here at 9to5Toys, you can check out all of our highlights down below, too.

Highlights from the Greenworks Valentine’s Day sale:

Over in our Green Deals hub this week, we’re tracking a series of other environmentally-friendly deals if nothing in today’s Greenworks sale catches your eye. Ranging from all-time lows on electric vehicles to some more pragmatic solutions for getting in on the green consciousness, you’ll want to shop everything right here.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features:

Two Greenworks 24 VOLT POWERALL batteries combine for 48 VOLTS of exceptional, better than gas power without leaving the 24 VOLT battery platform

Up To 45 Minutes Run-Time With 2 Fully Charged 5Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included

Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

Self-propelled rear wheel drive and variable speed control for maximum traction, maneuverability, and control

