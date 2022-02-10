HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse supports Qi charging at $60 (New low), more

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse on sale for $59.99 shipped. This 40% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique mouse features a built-in wireless charging, meaning when you’re not gaming the it can be set on a Qi-enabled pad to top the battery off so it’s ready to go the next time you sit down. The battery is said to last up to 50 hours and there’s a Pixart 3389 sensor in tow as well. Not a fan of wired mice in all scenarios? Well, that’s alright, as the Pulsefire Dart also features a wired option if needed. Learn more about HyperX’s ChargePlay system in our previous coverage then head below for more.

We’re also tracking the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone for $96.99 shipped at Amazon. For comparison, it normally fetches $110 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is also the lowest we’ve tracked since the holidays. This microphone features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount and four selectable polar patterns. Of course, there’s a gain adjustment knob if you need to change thing sup and the tap-to-mute sensor on top also pairs with an LED indicator to let you know whether the microphone is live or not. Sound like a microphone you’d like to use? Our hands-on review can help you make the best decision if you’re in need of extra information.

More PC gaming deals:

For other great ways to save on your PC gaming setup, we have a dedicated guide that’s constantly being updated with the best deals from around the web, so be sure swing by that page and check out what else we’ve found.

More on the HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse:

Gaming-Grade Wireless Technology

Long Lasting Battery Life (up to 50 hours)

Wireless Qi Charging Compatibility.Battery life:90 hours – LED off

Premium Pixart 3389 Sensor

Ergonomic design with padded leatherette grips

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!