HyperX ChargePlay Base lands w/ dual Qi-charging for gaming setups, order now

Qi charging is far from new. But like many other technologies, popularity was significantly bolstered once iPhone received support. Since then we’ve seen all sorts of unique and high-end wireless chargers flood the market. With HyperX ChargePlay Base, Kingston is now offering a dual Qi-charger that should fit in nicely with the company’s gaming peripherals and many other devices that support the now-popular wireless charging standard.

HyperX ChargePlay Base: Clutter-free peripheral charging

Until recently, having a gaming setup meant you’d need to be okay with having a lot of cables on your desk. With HyperX ChargePlay Base, we’re seeing a push for not only wireless connectivity, but also Qi charging. Instead of opting to charge a single device, the USB-C enabled gadget sports two pads capable of providing 10 watts of power each.

Before you get too excited, take note that when both coils are in use outputs top out at a total of 15 watts. Even so, that should be more than sufficient for most gaming peripherals, especially with HyperX’s new mouse, Pulsefire Dart. With 50-hour battery life, users will be able to game all day and easily dock when finished.

Like many other Qi chargers, HyperX ChargePlay Base features LEDs that will let users know when a device is being charged or has been fully topped off. The lighting does not appear to be customizable, but even if that turns out to be true, the LEDs should fit in nicely with most gaming setups.

“HyperX is launching wireless products with Qi wireless charging compatibility, including the ChargePlay Base, enabling users to charge their Qi-enabled gaming products, mobile phones and other devices. The Pulsefire Dart is our first wireless Qi-compatible gaming mouse, with padded leatherette side grips,” said Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX.

Pricing and availability

HyperX ChargePlay Base is available now at a price of $59.99. The Amazon listing sports free 1-day shipping for Prime members (where available). Since many of the company’s products are readily available at merchants like Walmart and Best Buy, we expect HyperX ChargePlay Base to show up at many other retailers soon. HyperX Pulsefire Dart also launches today for $99.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

When first debuted, my feelings regarding wireless charging were split. My desire for less cable clutter was combatted by slow charging speeds. As fast Qi chargers with standout designs have emerged, there are less downsides than ever. To top that off, standalone charging coils have allowed me to 3D print my own designs.

With dual 10-watt Qi charging pads, HyperX ChargePlay Base distinguishes itself from competitors like Nomad with a design that is made to compliment gaming setups. Players will be able to charge peripherals while they’re away and when playing, there’s enough room for two smartphones, making it great for both the owner and a friend.

