KRUPS grinder transforms whole beans to fresh ground coffee ‘in seconds’ at $14 (Reg. $24+)

Walmart is now offering the KRUPS Fast Touch Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder for $13.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership (free trial). This model typical sits in the $24 to $28 range at Amazon where it has never dropped below $20. if you’re looking for a simple grinder you can use on your fresh coffee beans and meal preparations, KRUPS is a great budget-friendly brand, and even more so in this price range. Stainless steel blades, a 12-cup capacity, and a lid-activated on switch that ensures the blades won’t spin until it is tightly secured round out the feature list here. It can transform “whole coffee beans into freshly ground coffee in less than 10 seconds.” Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Walmart customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $13 coffee grinder section shows just how notable today’s lead deal is. You could grab one of those manual options for a few bucks less, but when it comes to electric models of this nature, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than our lead deal right now.

If you would prefer something in the burr mill category and don’t mind dropping down a little bit more at the time of purchase, we are also still tracking Chefman’s Electric Burr Coffee Mill at 25% off the going rate. Now down at $23 Prime shipped, this one provides a far more precise grind with 17 different options to choose from, not to mention the higher-end look for your countertop. Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen deals while you’re at it.

More on the KRUPS Fast Touch Electric Coffee Grinder:

Freshly-ground coffee is a must for any coffee lover. For rich aroma and delicious flavor, the KRUPS Coffee Grinder delivers perfect results with a process that couldn’t be easier. Simply add whole beans, secure the lid, and press the side lid button to start. Achieve perfectly-ground coffee in any consistency, from ultra fine to coarse, and taste the difference in your cup: robust, aromatic coffee bursting with flavor. In addition to coffee beans, this versatile and safe grinder can be used for chopping or grinding nuts, seeds, herbs and spices — perfect for everything from summer salads and gourmet entrees to yummy baked goods. With a compact design and sleek aesthetic, this electric coffee grinder makes a convenient and useful addition to any kitchen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

