Satechi now shipping its all-new USB-C Pro Hub Max with $20 launch discount attached

After first being announced back at CES, Satechi is now shipping its all-new Pro Hub Max with a launch discount attached. Right now, you can drop the price down to $80 shipped when code CES20 has been applied at checkout. Marking the very first chance to save, you’re looking at $20 in savings from its usual $100 price tag. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its new Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

While not quite as capable of an offering, the Pro Hub Mini delivers much of the same 2021 MacBook Pro focus for less. This one drops down to a 6-port design while cutting the price to $70 in the process. So while you’re missing the dedicated HDMI output and SD card readers, there’s still a full USB-C PD port and its accompanying USB-C data slot. There’s still that sleek aluminum build offered above, just at a more affordable price.

As far as much more affordable offerings go, a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-A to USB-C adapters may be all your setup needs. These are much less versatile, but will only set you back $7 for the pair at Amazon right now.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2021 MacBook Pro experience.

