The top washable rugs for your space this spring with pricing from $14

Spring is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a refresh, you’re in the right place. One of the best ways to change up your space for spring is with a new rug. However, a washable rug is a great option for keeping your home looking fresh, and they’re easy to switch out from season to season. Spills and stains are almost inevitable, and this is a great way to making sure your home is versatile. Today, we’re going to be sharing our favorite options to choose from with budget-friendly pricing as well. So be sure to head below to find all of our favorites – you will also want to check out our latest guide to the Sperry Boat Shoes Spring Lookbook here.

Ruggable

One of our top picks on this list is a company called Ruggable, which is what I have personally used and loved. These slip-resistant, washable rugs, come in an array of different sizes to accommodate any space. They also have an assortment of prints to choose from as well as fabrics including chenille, jute, plush, and even outdoor options for your front step or patio area. Ruggable’s rug system comes in two pieces, where the top fits right into your washing machine when dirty. It’s also stain-resistant and spot cleans in a jiff! You can also use code ALI at checkout to save.

Rugs USA

Another great option when searching for washable rugs is Rugs USA. There are over 300 different print options and sizing to choose from with pricing starting at just $32. Rugs USA washable rugs are just a one-piece system with an integrated non-slip backing, which eliminates the hassle of needing a separate backing layer. They’re also stain-resistant and you receive free delivery on all orders.

Revival Washable Rugs

A highlight from Revival Washable Rugs are that they are 100% organic cotton and a handwoven flatweave fabric. There are nine beautiful color and pattern options to choose from. Pricing starts at $129, and they were designed to be both light as well as highly durable.

Wayfair

Finally, Wayfair is another fantastic option for washable rugs with over 3,000 styles to choose from and pricing starting at just $14. There are so many styles to choose from including runners, kids play mats, stair treads, and much more. The convienience of washable rugs really makes a difference in your home and if you decide to try one, let me know in the comments below.

