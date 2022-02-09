Sperry Spring Lookbook is live with boat shoes for every occasion

Sperry’s Spring Lookbook is live with an array of boat shoes for transitioning weather. The lookbook is partnered with Highsnobiety that gives you endless boat shoe outfit inspiration. Inside this guide, you will find vintage inspired looks, chic styles, office vibes, and even vacation ideas. There are over 100 styles to choose from for both men and women alike. Better yet, Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Sperry’s new Spring Lookbook, and you will want to check out our latest guide to the new Hunter x Killing Eve collection that dropped in anticipation for the fourth season.

Sperry Men’s Boat Shoes

One of the most top rated boat shoes on this list is the Sperry Authenitc Original Boat Shoes that are a classic style you can wear for years to come. This slip-on style is highly convenient and a 360-degree lacing system helps to give you support – one of my favorite things about these boat shoes is that they can be worn by any age. They’re available in seven versatile color options and have an ortholite cushioning that promotes all-day comfort. With over 2,700 positive reviews from Sperry customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another style that I am really loving for this season is Outer Banks 2-Eye Washed Boat Shoes that feature a no-lace design and fun color options. I love the leather detailing throughout and the washed twill material give the shoes a relaxed, beach-ready appeal. This style is priced at $65 and would make a really nice option for spring weather. Best of all, if you are a fan of the Outer Banks TV Show, this is a style that was in collaboration with them, too.

Boat Shoe Styles for women

For women, a classic style is the Authentic Original Skimmer Boat Shoe that features a shorter top and a foam midsole that helps promote shock-absorption. This timeless shoe pairs nicely with dresses, skirts, jeans, shorts, and much more. This is a shoe that you will gravitate towards for comfort and versatility throughout the spring and summer months. Plus, they’re priced right under $100.

Finally, the Starfish Pin Perforated Boat Shoes is another fantastic option from this lookbook. These shoes are lightweight and made to be highly-breathable too. The shoe is great for all ages and you can choose from two color options: gray or pink.

