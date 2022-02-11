Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Link Bracelet, Leather Link, more from $37

Amazon is currently discounting a wide selection of official Apple Watch bands. Starting at $36.66, you’ll find everything from the latest sport offerings to more premium leather straps, link bracelets, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Not only are these marking rare price cuts period, but also some of the very first discounts across the lineup as well as new all-time lows. Head below for the full breakdown of what’s on sale.

Leading the way is a new all-time low on the 41mm Leather Link in Midnight at $49.99. Down from $99, you’re looking at 50% in savings while beating the original discount by $30 in order to mark the best price to date. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium bands in Apple’s official stable that was just refreshed for the Series 7 last fall. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

All of today’s Apple Watch band discounts:

If none these discounted offerings are quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Just don’t forget that Apple Watch Series 7 models are also back on sale for some of the best prices yet. Delivering another chance to take the latest fitness tracking experience from Apple for a spin, you can save $50 off a selection of different models and colorways with prices starting at $349.

Apple Watch Leather Loop Band features:

The Venezia leather for this band is handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy. With an artisan heritage spanning five generations, the tannery has a history of partnership with some of the most prestigious names in fashion. A delicate milling and tumbling process enhances the beautiful pebbled texture. And magnets concealed within the soft, quilted leather allow you to simply wrap it around your wrist for a precise fit and a trim look.

