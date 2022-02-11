Amazon has whiskey and shot glass sets from $27 to spice up the home bar (Up to 48% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Alrossa (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a series of notable discounts on novel Wine Savant liquor decanter and glass sets. You can score the Wine Savant Large Skull Face Decanter Set for $51.96 shipped. Regularly between $80 and $100, this is at least $28 off the going rate and as much as 48% in savings for a new Amazon all-time low. This skull-themed kit features a decanter as well as four shot glasses and whiskey chilling stones alongside the wooden base to hold it all on. Made of “fine crystal,” you’re looking at a hand-blown decanter and conversation-starting piece for the home bar. Head below for more whiskey sets.

Today’s Amazon whiskey accessory sale starts from $27 shipped and includes everything from more classy boxed glass sets to novel decanter bundles like this Marines option at 20% off the going rate or this etched globe and ship piece at $34 shipped. Browse through everything right here.

While we are talking about cocktails and the like, be sure to check out the Black + Decker Keurig-style light-up Bev machine. Launched this year at CES 2022, it provides a sort of automated drink making setup with a pod-based system to craft professional-style cocktails in a seconds. You can get a closer look at the machine in our coverage and be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen gear deals.

More on the Wine Savant Large Skull Face Decanter Set:

THE SAVANT SKULL 750 mL DECANTER AND 3oz GLASSES EXPERIENCE: Entertain with the daring and dramatic. Our outstanding glass decanter adds a unique accent to a home bar. This set also includes SKULL WHISKEY STONES

BEAUTIFUL SET: This is a hand blown globe decanter with a detailed skull head on the inside. This set includes 1 decanter, 4 skull whiskey glasses, and skull whisky stones.

GOOD FOR MANY DRINKS AND ANY BAR: This set is perfect for Halloween, pirate-themed parties, or bachelor parties.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!