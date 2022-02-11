Breathe easier with the HEPA-equipped Aukey home air purifier for $70 (Reg. $109)

You might not be able to see them, but every home is filled with particles like pollen, carbon dioxide, molds, and more. Featuring a three-stage True HEPA filter, the Aukey Home Air Purifier captures these unwanted visitors. You can get it today for only $69.99 (Reg. $109) at 9to5Toys Specials.

It’s now widely accepted that breathing in pollution and other particles is bad for your health. According to government advice, the long-term effects include reduced lung function, and worsening of conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

If you want to escape these issues at home, the Aukey Air Purifier is a must-have upgrade. This compact device is small enough to fit on your desk, and it effectively scrubs the air without creating distracting noise.

The three-stage filtration starts with the preliminary filter, which captures dust, hair, fur, and fibers. A H13 True HEPA filter then collects bacteria, mold, pollen, and pet dander, before a high-efficiency activated carbon filter clears up the remaining fumes and VOCs.

This last stage even captures pet odors and cooking smells, leaving behind only pure air.

With the Aukey purifier, you can choose between three different fan speeds via the digital control panel. On the slowest mode, the device only generates 23dB — that’s many times softer than a whisper. As a result, you can easily leave it running overnight.

This purifier even has a smart lock for the controls, so your kids can’t accidentally change the settings when you’re not looking.

