Stay focused with The Fort, a freestanding desk divider for $265 (Reg. $285)

When you’re working in a shared space, distractions are inevitable. The Fort is a freestanding divider that helps you stay focused, even when other people can’t take a hint. Right now, this brilliant accessory is just $265 (Reg. $285) when you use promo code FORT20 at 9to5Toys Specials.

There are times when we are all happy to chat with coworkers. But to get things done, you need to concentrate sometimes. If you work in an open-plan office or a home full of kids, staying focused can be a challenge.

As the name suggests, The Fort acts as a physical barrier between you and distractions. Made from folds of polyester finished with acoustic felt, the divider stands 21.5 inches tall and 44.5 inches wide on your desk.

The Fort comes with both mobile and fixed feet, both of which provide a stable base. It takes seconds to erect, and you can fold it down small for easy storage.

Aside from blocking annoying stares and the constant flow of people walking past your desk, The Fort blocks noise. It has a 0.75NRC rating, meaning the material absorbs 75% of the sound energy that hits the surface.

Even if the office chatterbox tries to start a conversation from behind the divider, you won’t hear them.

Order today and use code FORT20 to save $20 on The Fort, bringing the price down to $265.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!