Colgate’s hum electric toothbrush bundle now starts from just $30 shipped (Reg. $65+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsColgate
Reg. $75+ $30

Amazon is now offering the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit from $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $75, it has more regularly been in the $50 to $65 range since the Black Friday festivities last year and is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked with an additional 25% or more in savings. It currently sells for $55 at Walmart for comparison’s sake. Alongside the electric toothbrush handle, this kit also comes with a charger, carrying case, and an extra brush head. The more modern design aesthetics here are complemented by a Bluetooth-connected system that helps you target “spots that need extra love” along with three brushing modes including normal, sensitive, or deep clean. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, consider the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush. This one comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon and features an equally pleasing design, if you ask me. You won’t get the fancy Bluetooth bells and whistles here and it requires a AAA battery to operate, but the savings might very well be worth it for some folks. 

Once your new personal care setup has been updated, head over to our fashion deal hub to do the same for your wardrobe. Just some of the offers we have there include big-time holiday price drops from L.L. Bean alongside the Rockport Valentine’s Day Event and this Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale. You’ll find everything waiting right here

More on the Colgate hum electric toothbrush bundle:

  • Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 1 charger, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months
  • Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love.Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)
  • Powerful sonic vibrations in 3 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal, sensitive, or deep clean

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Colgate

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W A...
Avid Power’s corded electric leaf blower falls to $39...
KRUPS grinder transforms whole beans to fresh ground co...
Ditch gas this spring with Sun Joe’s 9-inch electric ...
RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD now $...
Don’t let those leftovers go to waste: NutriChef&...
Milwaukee M18 kit includes pole saw and blower for $369...
Sun Joe 2800PSI electric pressure washer cleans your si...
Load more...
Show More Comments