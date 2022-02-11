Colgate’s hum electric toothbrush bundle now starts from just $30 shipped (Reg. $65+)

Amazon is now offering the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit from $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $75, it has more regularly been in the $50 to $65 range since the Black Friday festivities last year and is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked with an additional 25% or more in savings. It currently sells for $55 at Walmart for comparison’s sake. Alongside the electric toothbrush handle, this kit also comes with a charger, carrying case, and an extra brush head. The more modern design aesthetics here are complemented by a Bluetooth-connected system that helps you target “spots that need extra love” along with three brushing modes including normal, sensitive, or deep clean. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush. This one comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon and features an equally pleasing design, if you ask me. You won’t get the fancy Bluetooth bells and whistles here and it requires a AAA battery to operate, but the savings might very well be worth it for some folks.

More on the Colgate hum electric toothbrush bundle:

Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 1 charger, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months

Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love.Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

Powerful sonic vibrations in 3 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal, sensitive, or deep clean

