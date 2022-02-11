DEEPCOOL’s Assassin III Air Cooler handles up to 280W TDP CPUs at low of $80

DEEPCOOL (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Assassin III CPU Cooler for $79.99 shipped. Normally $100 at Amazon and $98 at Newegg, today’s deal marks a return to the new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re not a fan of watercooling a desktop and instead would prefer a high-end air cooler, this is a great choice. The dual 140mm fans and seven heatpipes allow for a total of 280W TDP to be cooled in your system. It requires 54mm RAM clearance and the 2-layer fan blades “amplify the airflow up to 2.5m³/minute.” Plus, it ditches the stereotypical RGB styling that many coolers have for a more minimal black and white design with a mirror-finished nickel cover and “obsidian-like spoiler.” Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider instead picking up the Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 air cooler. The original Hyper 212 EVO was iconic in the PC world for offering an affordable cooling option that still was more than good enough for most systems. It’s available for $43 at Amazon and allows you to upgrade from a stock cooler while leaving plenty of cash in your pocket.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with some HyperX gear that’s on sale from $60 right now. Whether you’re in the market for a new mouse, microphone, or keyboard, it’s discounted in yesterday’s roundup, giving you solid replacements for aging peripherals at your desk.

More on the DEEPCOOL Assassin III Air Cooler:

7 heatpipes, dual 140mm performance fans, 280W TDP, easy installation, custom screw driver included.

54mm RAM clearance. Support Intel LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1151/1150/1155/1366 and AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1

New sinter heatpipe technology extensively increases the heat transfer efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!