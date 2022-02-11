Today only, save up to 30% on tripods, studio lighting, camera sliders, more from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Neewer’s official Amazon storefront is taking up to 30% off a selection of its popular home photography and camera gear starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board or in orders over $25. Ranging from new LED lamps to improve the lighting of your studio to tripods, lighting boxes, green screens, and even motorized camera sliders, there’s something for just about every photographer here. Many of the discounts are some of the very first markdowns to date, and are at the very least the lowest prices in months. Shop everything right here or head below for our favorite inclusions in the sale.

Neewer Gold Box photography gear sale:

If your DSLR or mirrorless camera setup could use some extra storage, we’re also tracking a notable ongoing discount for Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards. Marking some of the best prices yet at up to 35% off, there are various capacities starting at $23.

Neewer Motorized Camera Slider features:

Controlled by the remote control, this camera slider automatically goes back and forth by setting the start point and end point. Supports video shooting to move at a constant speed and time-lapse shooting with adjustable exposure time, shooting time, interval, number of shots, and delay. The maximum load capacity is 11lb/5kg when shooting horizontally; when the slider is tilted at 45°, the maximum load capacity becomes 5.5lb/2.5kg.

