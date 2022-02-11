PowerBlock adjustable dumbbell sets start from $150 for today only with up to 44% in savings

Today only, Woot is offering up to 44% off PowerBlock adjustable dumbbell sets. One standout is the PowerBlock Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell Set at $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $239 at Walmart where they are on sale for $199, which is the same price they sell for at Amazon and slightly under the all-time low there. This set is up to $49 off and now at the lowest price we can find. Combining eight pairs of dumbbells into one, they are a space-saving and convenient solution that range from 3 to 24 pounds per side (in 3 pound increments). You can change the weight in “seconds” with a simple selector pin system and they ship with an extended 5-year warranty from PowerBlock. More deals and details below. 

Well under the price of the popular Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell set at $399, today’s deal is also among the lowest prices we can find for an adjustable pair on Amazon from a trusted brand. Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s PowerBlock sale for a higher-end set with up to 50 pounds of weight per side from $280 as well

If you’re in the market for an affordable workout companion, Amazon’s new Halo View fitness tracker is seeing some notable price drops right now. Regularly $80, you can land one for $65 right now, which is the first notable price drop we have tracked on the latest-generation model from Amazon. You can learn all about its AMOLED display and 7-day battery life in our previous deal coverage right here

More on the PowerBlock Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell Set:

Sport 24 Adjustable dumbbells replace 8 pairs of dumbbells in the space of 1. Sport 24 has a weight range of 3-24 lbs per hand in 3 lb increments. Contoured handle for firm comfortable grip. Patented compact design keeps workout area neat & organized. Weight selection takes just seconds using a selector pin like a weight stack machine at the gym. Updated 2020 model.

