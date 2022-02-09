Amazon’s new Halo View fitness tracker sees rare discount to $65 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering its new Halo View fitness tracker for $64.99 shipped in several styles. Having just been revealed back in September, this is still one of your first chances to lock-in any kind of savings, with $15 off the usual $80 price tag. As only Amazon’s second entry into the world of fitness trackers, its new Halo View arrives with an AMOLED display alongside 7-day battery life. On the actual tracking side of its feature set, you’ll find the usual measurements like sleep and heart rate joined by the ability to check blood oxygen levels, body measurements, and various other health and wellness stats. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Where there are some different styles to choose from included in the lead deal, Amazon also has a collection of first-party bands and accessories for dressing up the look of your new fitness tracker. Ranging from mulitcolored silicone bands to fabric straps and even more premium offerings, you can personalize the look of Halo View by checking out everything right here.

Those in the market for something a bit more luxurious in the fitness tracker market will want to check out Withings’ all-new ScanWatch. This recent release is now down to new Amazon all-time lows starting at $230 depending on which size you opt for, with these ongoing offers providing a more stylish exercise companion.

Halo View fitness tracker featues:

Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner. Your Halo View (and your Halo membership) will be there with you every step of the way. Halo measures the quality and quantity of your sleep to provide a nightly Sleep score, personalized insights, and suggestions to help you sleep better.

